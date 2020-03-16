MapleGlen suspends recreational marijuana sales for two weeks

MapleGlen. one of two Rockford cannabis dispensaries, announced that its closing for recreational marijuana sales until March 30.

In a Facebook post​, the dispensary, located at 4777 Stenstrom Road, received their license to sell cannabis back in October. The dispensary says that medical sales will continue but recreational sales will stop.

The dispensary also says the health of their staff and medical patients remain a top priority. Mapleglen says they look forward to resuming "normal life," but wants everyone to stay well in the meantime.