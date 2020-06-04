Many businesses along East State Street board up storefronts and close early before protest

Many businesses along East State Street close early or board up their storefronts before Thursday's protest.

Anderson Nissan barricaded entrances, cleared all cars off of its parking lot and lined several along the perimeter of the dealership's windows.

'We didn't come to this part of the city to create any kind of commotion or chaos or anything like that we came to this side of the city to disrupt the city and let it be known that it wasn't just one area that was going to hear about this it needed to be the entire city to hear about this," said Rockford Youth Activism Spokesperson Leslie Rolfe.

The Disc Replay store in the Forest Plaza boarded up its storefront and across the street Schnucks says traffic and pedestrian congestion caused it to close at 4PM.

"We wanted to be at a store that was going to be open," said Rolfe. "We came specifically to this part of the city because of the businesses that are in this part of the city."

Target on East State Street did remain open during the protest.