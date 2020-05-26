Many Rockford businesses can reopen Friday however city leaders say there are restrictions

Restaurants, bars and gyms are some of the businesses able to reopen May 29, but Winnebago County leaders remind residents there will be restrictions.

"You will see different things going on in each of those environments based on their physical space that they have versus how their business practices occur,” said Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell.

As local businesses open up Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara urges residents to shop in the stateline when at all possible.

"Please think locally when you are buying your products, goods and services,” said McNamara. “Your dollar will go so much farther and stay in our community so much longer if you purchase locally and support local families."

According to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity the following industries can reopen Friday with restrictions.

-Manufacturing

-Offices

-Health and Fitness Centers

-Personal Care Services

-Retail

-Outdoor Recreation

-Service Counters

-Day Camps

-Youth Sports

-Outdoor dining and drinking at restaurants and bars

The DCEO website says it’s providing new guidelines around golf, boating, fishing and indoor/outdoor tennis.