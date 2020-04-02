When it comes to managing finances during these uncertain times, leaders from Savant Capital Management say they are not just in the investment, financial planning, and tax business. But more importantly they're in the peace of mind business.

In order for Savant to help its 6,000 clients as this crisis unwinds, Brent Brodeski says he needed to make sure his employees were in a good mood.

And there are five critical components to creating this. Including well-being, career well-being, social well-being, financial well-being, physical well-being, and community well-being.

"To the extent that we could do small things that can improve well-being it puts us in a much better place. And that allows us to better and more positively affect others around us. Whether that's our families. Our community our colleagues." Brodeski said.

