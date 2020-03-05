Man who helped bring Portillo's to Rockford in 2015 has died

Doug Cohen, known for keeping alive the stories of architectural treasures that have fallen to the wrecking ball in Rockford has died, according to his Facebook page. ​

Cohen may also be known as the man who brought Portillo's to Rockford. The restaurant, located at 6090 E. State Street in Rockford opened its doors on June 9, 2015. At the time, it was a restaurant that many Stateliners were waiting years for. One of those people was Doug Cohen, who promoted a petition that eventually gathered over 8,000 people that joined the "Bring Portillo's to Rockford" campaign. that he led. Back in May 2015, 23 News sat down​ with Cohen who played a major role in bringing Portillo's to Rockford.

According to Portillo's, he ended up meeting the Dick Portillo, the founder of the chain, as he was able to convince Dick to build a restaurant in Rockford. When Dick and Doug met, Portillo's made an entire page on their website all about Doug Cohen and the opening of the Rockford location.

Doug Cohen was also known for researching all of the nostalgic aspects that come with the Forest City. He ran a Facebook page, Rockford Reminisce dedicated completely to Rockford and its surrounding communities with all of his research. According to the page, over 57,000 people like the page and over 58,000 follow it.