Man tries to take gun from officer during arrest

A Rockford man was arrested and charged with aggravated battery to police on Wednesday night.

Rockford Police officers were called to the 1300 block of 8th Street at 6:35 p.m. Upon arrival, officers came into contact with 20-year-old Byron Humphrey, who had outstanding warrants.

When officers tried to take Humphrey into custody, he resisted. During the struggle, he attempted to grab one of the officer’s firearms and remove it from its holster, according to the Rockford Police Department.

He was unable to dislodge the weapon, but continued to fight with officers. Humphrey was eventually taken into custody without major injury to the Winnebago County Jail.

Humphrey faces four counts of resisting arrest, three counts of aggravated battery to police and a charge of attempting to disarm a police officer.