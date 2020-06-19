Man pleads guilty to 1st degree murder from 2018

A 52-year-old man plead guilty to first degree murder in Winnebago County on Thursday.

On July 10, 2018, the Rockford Police Department was sent to the 2700 block of Norway for a report of a man saying he stabbed his wife. Police found Noe Marquez outside of his residence, and the victim inside with numerous stab wounds to her neck and facial area, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney's Office.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized. Marquez plead guilty in front of the Honorable Judge Randall Wilt.

First degree murder is a Class M Felony with a sentencing range of 20-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney's Office.

Truth in sentencing applies, and Marquez will serve 100 percent of his sentence. Marquez is set for a sentencing hearing on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. in Courtroom B of the Winnebago County Courthouse.