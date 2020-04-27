Man killed, teen injured after train hits vehicle in Whiteside County

Officials are investigating a fatal accident involving a car versus train crash in Whiteside County.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office says around 12:35 p.m. Saturday deputies responded to the railroad crossing at Moline Road and Smit Road for a crash involving a train and a vehicle.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 65-year-old Robert Merrill of Erie was driving northbound on Smit Road, when the vehicle traveled through the crossing and was struck on the driver's side door by an eastbound train.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whiteside County Coroner's Office.

Officials said a 16-year-old female, who was a front seat passenger and is a family member of the driver, was airlifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. She remains in serious condition at an Iowa hospital as of Monday morning.

The accident remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office. The name of the victim has not been released.