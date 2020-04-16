Man identified from fatal shooting in Beloit on Tuesday

The City of Beloit Police and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department identified the man involved in a fatal shooting in Beloit on Tuesday.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Beloit Police Officers responded to the 1600 block of Royce Avenue where they located the body of a deceased male. 18-year-old Jwan Lamon of Janesville has been identified as the victim of this homicide.

Officials say the homicide was not random and that Larson was the intended victim.

Detective from both agencies are investigating leads in this homicide.