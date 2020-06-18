Man found guilty for 2019 home invasion, domestic battery

A man was found guilty of home invasion for a 2019 charge on Wednesday.

Jason Randolph, 44, was found guilty of a June 23, 2019 home invasion, two counts of domestic battery and unlawful restraint after a jury trial in front of the Honorable Judge Jennifer Clifford.

On the date of the initial crime, the Rockford Police Department responded to a welfare check and found a woman who reported she had been battered, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

An investigation was conducted and Randolph was determined to be a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Home invasion is a Class X Felony that is punishable by a sentence of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

Domestic battery is a Class 4 Felony that is punishable by an extended term sentence of 1-6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by four years of mandatory supervised release. Unlawful restraint is a Class 4 Felony that is punishable by an extended term sentence of 1-6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

The case is scheduled for Status on July 15 at 10:30 a.m. in Courtroom B of the Winnebago County Justice Center in front of Judge Clifford.