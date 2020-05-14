Man crashes car into police garage door, charged with OWI

A man was arrested for his first OWI charge after driving his vehicle into a closed garage door in Janesville on Wednesday afternoon.

The 47-year-old had just left his residence during a domestic dispute before driving his car through one of the closed garage doors where police vehicles enter at 100 N. Jackson St. at 4:20 p.m., according to the Janesville Police Department.

Several Janesville police officers were in the garage at the time of the crash. The suspect, Jeffrey J. Wood, was intoxicated after he told police he intentionally drove through the door due to various grievances with the Janesville Police Department, Rock County court system and OSHA.

No one was injured and the 47-year-old Wood was arrested and held in custody.

The Janesville man faces additional charges of his first OWI, recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and domestic violence.