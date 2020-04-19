Man dies in single vehicle crash on Business U.S. 20 in Winnebago County

An 51-year-old Indiana man has died from his injuries stemming from a car crash Sunday morning on Business U.S. 20 in Winnebago County.

Illinois state police say the single car crash occurred at 6:50 a.m. Sunday when the mans 2007 white Ford Edge was traveling westbound on Business U.S. 20 from Weldon Road.

For reasons unknown, the car left the roadway, traveled down the embankment into the eastbound lanes then overturned and came to a rest in a creek bed.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead on the scene by the Winnebago County Coroner.

The man has not been identified and the crash remains under investigation.