Man charged with intentional homicide after Janesville arson incident

A Fort Atkinson man was charged with five counts of first degree intentional homicide after a Janesville home was set on fire on Thursday.

Janesville police and fire departments were sent to a residential fire at 220 S. Franklin St. All five of the residents were able to escape the building before it was fully engulfed by flames at 5:45 a.m., according to the Janesville Police Department.

After witnesses were interviewed by investigators, it was determined that a man was seen throwing a lit container at the front of the house. Two of the witnesses were able to identify the person who threw the incendiary device at the home’s front door, which started the building on fire.

The suspect then fled on foot from the scene.

With assistance of the Fort Atkinson Police Department, 30-year-old Jacob Piper was taken into custody at 3 p.m. on Thursday. He was arrested and charged with five counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, one count of arson and is being held at the Rock County Jail.

There were no reported injuries. Police are still investigating.

If anyone has any information on the investigation, the Janesville Police Department can be contacted at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 app.