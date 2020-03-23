Man charged with coughing in Chicago cops’ faces and saying he had coronavirus

A 21-year-old Wilmette man was arrested Sunday after police said he coughed in the faces of CPD officers while claiming he had COVID-19

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, Cook County Prosecutors say Anthony Ponzi struggled with ofciers who stopped him at the scene of a two-car collision in Rogers Park in the 700 block of North Wolcott.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times​, officers smelled alcohol on Ponzi’s breath, but Ponzi denied he’d been drinking, prosecutors said Monday. When officers reached to check Ponzi’s eye response, Ponzi allegedly yelled “Corona, ok!”, stepped toward the officer and coughed in his face.

Ponzi was placed into custody and was transported to St. Francis, where he reportedly told hospital staff he did not have the virus.

He faces charges of aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting police, driving under the influence, driving the wrong way on a one-way street, and driving without a valid license or insurance.

It’s unknown at this time if the officers were tested for COVID-19.