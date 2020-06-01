Man charged with beating Rockford Police officer during protest on Saturday

35-year-old Eli Cassinelli was arrested Sunday after allegedly beating a police officer with a pole during a protest on Saturday in front of the Rockford Police District 1 headquarters.

Towards the end of the protest in front of the headquarters at 1045 W. State Street, police say Casinelli was part of a large crowd that was turning violent and that's when he began attacking an officer with a large wooden pole.

Casinelli is charged with aggravated battery to a police officer and aggravated battery.