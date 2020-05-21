Man charged with two homicide charges in fatal Beloit crash over the weekend

A Beloit man faces two homicide charges in the May 15 drunk driving related death of Daezha Bradley-Carroll.

Jose Z. Zuniga, 24, of Beloit, told police he was driving a black SUV that fled a routine traffic stop, slamming into a blue Ford Focus. Bradley-Carroll was pronounced dead at the hospital. 2 other passengers in the focus were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the accident.

Zuniga faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by negligent use of a vehicle, operating while intoxicated causing injury, reckless driving causing great bodily harm, and operating while intoxicated causing injury.

Zuniga is being held at the Rock County Jail, with bond set at $50,000. He is expected in court June 1.