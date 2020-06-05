Man charged after armed robbery in Rockford

An 18-year-old man was charged with armed robbery in Winnebago County on Friday afternoon.

Officers of the City of Rockford Police Department were sent to Walgreens on Charles Street for an armed robbery on May 18. At the scene, officers learned that a Black man entered the store and approached the clerk to inquire about auxiliary cords.

The clerk then informed officers that another Black man with dreadlocks approached him, then pulled out a weapon and demanded money from the two cash registers, according to Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

The clerk opened the first register and complied with the demand, however, the clerk could not get the second register open. The suspect then struck the clerk on the head with the gun and fled the store.

That same day, Rockford City Police Officers were also sent to a Marathon Gas Station and a Mobil gas station with similar suspects.

Loves Park Officers were also called out to the Mobil on Forest Hills Road for an armed robbery with similar suspects. During the investigation, 18-year-old Aaron Wilson was determined as the suspect who entered the store first, according to Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized. The other suspect who had the weapon was identified as a minor and charges were filed in juvenile court.

Armed robbery is a class X felony with a sentencing range of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections along with 15 years enhanced sentencing followed by three years mandatory supervised release, according to Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in front of the Honorable Judge Joseph McGraw at 9 a.m. on Aug. 4 in courtroom B of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.