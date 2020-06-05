Man charged after Beloit sexual assault

A man was charged for sexual assault and robbery in Winnebago County on Friday.

On March 10, South Beloit police offers arrived at Beloit Memorial Hospital for a sexual assault. At the hospital, officers met with the victim, who said 45-year-old Timothy Gutzdorf robbed, battered and sexually assaulted her along the creek bank near Wheeler Road in South Beloit, according to Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

During the investigation Gutzdorf was determined to be a suspect, according to the Winnebago County State's Attorney. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Gutzdrof now faces two counts of criminal sexual assault, robbery, aggravated battery and battery, according to Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

Criminal sexual assault is a Class 1 Felony that is punishable by a sentence of 4-15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.

Robbery is a class 2 felony that is punishable by a sentence of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years of mandatory supervised release.

Aggravated battery is a Class 3 Felony that is punishable by a sentence of 2-5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

Battery is a class A misdemeanor that is punishable by a sentence of 1 year in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Gutzdorf is scheduled to appear in front of the Honorable Judge Randy Wilt on June 25 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom B of the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center, according to Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.