Man busted for taking his fish on a walk during pandemic

Sometimes people get a bit stir-crazy in the middle of a coronavirus lockdown. The man appeared to be trying to take advantage of a rule allowing pet owners to leave their homes so that their pets can relieve themselves. (Source: Policia Nacional, Twitter) An unidentified man in northern Spain was busted this week for taking his fish on a walk in its bowl. He appeared to be trying to take advantage of a rule allowing pet owners to leave their homes so that their pets can relieve themselves. The National Police tweeted a picture of the fishy suspect with his finned friend sitting in a bowl on a bench.

Agentes de la @policia han sancionado a una persona por salir a "pasear" a sus peces por la calle. Los agentes le avistaron en #Logroño portando una pecera en contra de lo estipulado en el RD del Estado de Alarma.

#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/lOFVnDX6Fi — Policía Nacional (@policia) April 24, 2020

Spain is under a state of emergency, greatly limiting when residents can leave their homes.

Last month, police in Murcia caught a man in a T-rex costume roaming the city streets.

The department posted a video of the encounter to the "Theme from Jurassic Park."

“During the (state of) alert, pets are allowed to walk accompanied by a person, always with short walks to relieve themselves,” their tweet said. “Having a Tyrannosaurus rex, is not covered.”

En estado de alarma se permite el paseo de mascotas acompañadas de una persona, siempre con paseos cortos para hacer sus necesidades.



El que tengas complejo de Tyrannosaurus rex no está contemplado.#quédateencasa pic.twitter.com/C8dWkrvAdm — Policía Local Murcia (@MurciaPolicia) March 16, 2020

The video ends with the words, “Quedate en casa,” or “Stay at home.”

The man in the T-rex costume is seen skulking down the street, presumably back to his home.

