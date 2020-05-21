Man arrested in overdose death investigation

A man was arrested for manufacturing heroin in Janesville on Thursday morning.

A suspect was identified during an investigation of a heroin overdose on Sunday, May 17 at Lions Quick Mart at 1620 W. Highway 14 by the Rock County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit.

Michael M. Wopat, 23, was identified by the Rock County Sheriff's Office as having supplied the heroin to the victim.

On Thursday morning, an SIU investigator found the suspect's vehicle traveling through Janesville. Along with a Rock County deputy, Wopat's vehicle was stopped and he was taken into custody.

Wopat was arrested for second degree reckless endangering safety and manufacturing and delivery of heroin. Both are felonies, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Wopat was then released from custody with a court date of July 6 at 1 p.m., according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.