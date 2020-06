A man was arrested for aggravated assault at a protest on Saturday night.

Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies were flagged down by a member of Saturday night’s protest to a vehicle occupied by a man brandishing a gun.

The Rockford 911 Center simultaneously received a call from a protester stating the same complaint, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Houston Acree, 25 of Rockford, was then arrested and charged for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.