Man arrested as suspects steal safe from Rockford gas station on Auburn Street

22-year-old Alunta Singleton was arrested Sunday morning after he and two others allegedly broke into a Citgo gas station and stole the safe.

The incident took place at the Citgo gas station int he 4300 block of Auburn Street in Rockford. Taking place shortly after midnight, police officiers were called to the gas station and saw the suspects loading the safe into a vehicle.

Then a pursuit on foot ensued and that's when Singleton was chased down and later arrested behind the gas station.

At a press conference Monday, Rockford Police say surveillance footage was obtained where Singleton broke into gas station with a hammer. The two other suspects escaped.

Singleton is charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and resisting arrest. He faces up to 7 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.