Man arrested after stabbing 2 employees at East State Street Walmart

Two Walmart employees were stabbed at the East State Street location just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. One of the employees is a greeter.

Police say 27-year-old Ocyrus Oats went into the store and purchased a box cutter, and then ran out the door and stabbed a 24-year-old male employee in the chest, who was later was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Oats also stabbed a 21-year-old female employee in the upper shoulder, who suffered from minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.