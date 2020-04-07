Machesney Park man found safe Tuesday

Illinois State Police say that 94-year-old Joseph Clinton has been found after being reported missing Monday evening.

Here is the original report from 23 News that summarizes what was sent by state police just after 7 p.m. Monday evening:

-----

An elderly man is reported missing from Machesney Park and state police activated the Endangered Missing Person Alert to find him.

94-year-old Joseph Clinton, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 175 pounds. Clinton has white hair and green eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen at 1611 Lilac Lane in Machesney Park just after 7 p.m. on Monday, April 6.

He was last seen driving a white 2008 Mazda MZ5 hatchback with Illinois license plaet 3658WW. Clinton has a condition that places him in danger, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police.