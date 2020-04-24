Machesney Park Village Administrator Tim Savage to retire

Machesney Park leaders announce Village Administrator Tim Savage will retire effective July 31.

Village leaders say in Savage's resignation letter, he plans to retire to travel and pursue other interests. Savage was the first professional administrator to take the position created in 2011.

In a release, Mayor Steve Johnson expressed his appreciation for Savage’s years of service and is hopeful for a smooth transition.

“I hope you will agree that the Village has made great progress forward (in the last nine years). I consider my time with the Village to be one of the most rewarding periods of my 28-year career in city management,” said Savage.

