Lyrid Meteor Shower in Progress, Set to Peak Wednesday Morning

A lengthy meteor drought has ended, as the one of the oldest known meteor showers has gotten underway. Reports of meteor sightings began to pop up on social media late last week and continued to ramp up over the weekend, as the Lyrid Meteor Shower nears its peak.

Astronomers believe the peak of this year's shower is to occur late Tuesday Night into the predawn hours of Wednesday. At that time, it's expected that between 10 and 15 meteors per hour could be seen assuming ideal viewing conditions were present. That's, unfortunately, where the picture muddies here in the Stateline.

While sunshine is to be prominently featured Tuesday, clouds are expected to begin streaming back into the area Tuesday Night. Current model projections do suggest that there may be breaks in the cloud cover at times, so there may be windows suitable for viewing, but a completely clear sky just does not appear to be in the cards.

Should conditions allow, you'll want to head out into a rural area, far from any city lights. The time between midnight and dawn will allow the best viewing environment. One thing potentially working in our favor this year is the moon. This year's meteor shower happens to coincide with a new moon, meaning there will be little to no moonlight to spoil the show.

Should Mother Nature not cooperate Tuesday Night into Wednesday Morning, there will be another opportunity for viewing Wednesday Night into Early Thursday Morning. The shower doesn't officially end until Saturday, though far fewer meteors will be visible with each passing day.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower gets its name from the constellation Lyra. The meteors have been shown to originate from that constellation, more specifically near its brightest star, Vera.