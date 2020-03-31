Calling all dogs to the drive-up line for a snack-pack

Curbside pickup for the whole family. Lucha Cantina is handing out dog treats to guests at its pick up line and all you have to do is bring your dog with you!

Lucha partners with the Canine Crunchery to provide the goodies.

When customers pull up to the pickup line with their dogs, employees not only hand over the meal, but a dog treat too.

The owner, Joshua Binning, says he wants to make the most out of this uncertain time and do something fun for the customers.

"I love seeing the dogs come to the line here. You know, dogs put smiles on people’s faces. And right now there are a lot of people who are just down. This is a tough for a lot of people. So when they see cars pull up with their kids in the back, and they got their dog along, the family is having a good time. We've got some music playing out here. We're giving them a restaurant quality meal they have at home." Binning said.

