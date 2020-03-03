Lowell Crow appears to be moving on after three years as Freeport City Manager

FREEPORT, Ill (WIFR) -- After three years as Freeport City Manager, Lowell Crow appears to be moving on.
The City of Freeport announced in a news release that Assistant City Manager, Randy Bukas, will assume the role of interim city manager effective immediately.
A search committee will be established to find a new permanent city manager.
Crow has been city manager since 2017, and was a finalist for a similar position in Salem Virginia before withdrawing his name for consideration in December.
We contacted Freeport City Attorney Aaron Szeto, but he said he can't comment on personnel matters.