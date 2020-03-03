Lowell Crow appears to be moving on after three years as Freeport City Manager

After three years as Freeport City Manager, Lowell Crow appears to be moving on.

The City of Freeport announced in a news release that Assistant City Manager, Randy Bukas, will assume the role of interim city manager effective immediately.

A search committee will be established to find a new permanent city manager.

Crow has been city manager since 2017, and was a finalist for a similar position in Salem Virginia before withdrawing his name for consideration in December.

We contacted Freeport City Attorney Aaron Szeto, but he said he can't comment on personnel matters.

