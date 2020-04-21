Loves Park woman survives COVID-19 after it sent her into a coma

A Loves Park woman survives after she contracted COVID-19 which then progressed into double pneumonia and then sent her into a coma.

Loves Park resident Sharon Warren survives COVID-19 after her condition worsened into double pneumonia and then into a coma.

Doctors and nurses at the Van Matre Rehabilitation Center cheered as 66-year-old Sharon Warren was reunited with her husband.

"I'm giving praise to the lord," said Warren. "I had hundreds of people praying for me."

Warren's husband James says he was very nervous when his wife's condition worsened into double pneumonia and then a coma.

"The doctor told me she's declining rapidly and his comment at the time was I'll keep her alive as long as I can," said James.

James says he's very happy to have his wife back and couldn't imagine life without her.

"Just the idea of thinking I could loose her really affected me," said James.

The couple decided to continue the celebration into the evening.

"I'm going to take her out on a date," said James. "We're going to wear our masks and go through a drive thru somewhere and have a mini date."