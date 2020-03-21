Loves Park to allow curbside pick-up and delivery alcohol sales

Loves Park Mayor Jury announced that the city will be taking special measures to help local bars and restaurants to make up for lost revenue.

Following the steps that the City of Rockford is taking during the Coronavirus outbreak, The decision will allow curbside, to-go, and delivery service of sealed alcohol products. However, it will only be temporary.

Businesses that can participate must already have a liquor license issued by the City of Loves Park. Establishments that do this are not allowed to sell pre-mixed drinks and can only sell products within their liquor license.