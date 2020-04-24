Loves Park suspends road projects and water rate increase

City of Loves Park leaders will suspend road resurfacing projects and the reconstruction of River Lane blaming the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also plan to ask the city council to hold off implementing the annual water rate increase.

City leaders announced the River Lane project in late 2019, but say they did not anticipate the financial fallout from coronavirus. They say the pandemic put Loves Park's budget in distress, and to demonstrate fiscal responsibility to its residents, it must make hard choices.

With many businesses having to close, city leaders say the drop in retail tax revenue hurts. Loves Park doesn't levy a property tax, so it relies on retail tax to pay for city services like police, fire and public works.

In addition to the River Lane reconstruction, the city also put a hold on the annual residential road resurfacing program.

The previously-approved annual water rate increase is scheduled to go into effect May 1. City leaders will ask the council to suspend that increase for one year.