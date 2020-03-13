Loves Park insurance agent prepares office for coronavirus

One local insurance agent hopes for the best with the coronavirus outbreak, but is preparing her office and customers for the worst.

A local insurance agent has a multi-step plan in place to handle the potential outcome of the coronavirus outbreak.

Insurance agent Danna Krischke says with coronavirus concerns it's important to have a plan just in case.

"We haven't really seen this in this area atleast in my lifetime," said Krischke. "We just need to be prepared."

Krischke says she has implemented a three phase plan to help limit the spread of COVID-19. She says phase one is limiting customers coming into the office and handling more questions and transactions over the phone or online. Phase two is shortening shifts for employees to limit their exposure in the office. And depending on how the severity of the outbreak continues Krischke will shut down the office and have all employees work from home.

"We are trying to utilize the technology we have available, so we have less in person contact right now just for everyone's safety," Krischke said.