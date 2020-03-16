Loves Park held an emergency meeting to pass an ordinance

Loves Park holds a meeting today to give emergency powers to Mayor Greg Jury in case the full council is unable meet and unable to pass or approve items.

This allows Mayor Jury to authorize personnel changes, pay bills, and make special purchases that would normally have to wait until a council meeting to get approved.

This all can be done on a daily basis now.

Mayor Jury spoke with us, "If we have emergency expenses we need to do, or by shifting personnel, we're able to do that without waiting for a council meeting. It gives us the authority to make the changes on the run is what it really is, because we've been making changes every day."

