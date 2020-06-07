Loves Park bar sees success with outdoor seating

Serve, adapt, and assess, that has been the plan for restaurants in the region during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moving to curbside and now outdoor seating and one popular spot in Loves Park is prepping for the next step.

"We're getting a lot of great exposure just from people driving by on riverside and seeing the tents and everything so it's been good," Owner of Fozzy’s Bar and Grill Nick Fosberg said.

For over a week, Fozzy’s Bar and Grill has been serving customers outdoors, and so far the response has been promising.

"It's been awesome actually I mean people are excited to come outside and everything so we have been packed busy tables full every day so far," Manager and Bartender at Fozzy’s Justin Belknap said.

The bar has been so busy that it plans on keeping outdoor seating arrangements throughout the season.

"Even when we are able to do dine in at 100 percent whenever that comes we do plan on doing more outdoor type of stuff into spring-summer and even into the fall," Fosberg said.

A live d-j keeps the atmosphere alive outside, but the staff does miss serving customers inside, too.

"Being open inside, I mean that's what we’re shooting for, obviously I am a bartender as well to so I am serving and everything like that,” Belknap said. “I want to see everybody, I want to be behind the bar I want to see our regulars again and hopefully that's our next step."

Fosberg is confident that the next step is coming soon.

"It won't be the normal, we will be open by June 26th we have to be," Fosberg said.

