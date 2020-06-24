Advertisement

Los Angeles surpasses Cook in Illinois as county with most coronavirus cases in US

Los Angeles. (MGN/file)
Los Angeles. (MGN/file)(KWTX)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Los Angeles County has more confirmed coronavirus cases than any other county in the nation.

According to data generated by Johns Hopkins University, L.A. County surpassed Cook County in Illinois on Wednesday to become the single US county with the highest number of coronavirus cases.

Los Angeles County — the nation’s most populous with roughly 10 million residents — reported 88,512 cases as of Wednesday. Cook County, which includes Chicago, reported the second highest number of confirmed infections with 87,784 cases.

New York’s Queens County was third with 64,099, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

The surge in cases in Los Angeles comes as California sees record numbers of new infections, hospitalizations, and patients in intensive care units.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom addressed the increased infections, pleading with residents to think of others when it comes to wearing face masks, keeping a safe distance, and hand washing.

Loosely quoting scripture, Newsom implored residents to “love thy neighbors, like yourself, please.”

Latest News

Coronavirus

Boone County announces 7 new cases of COVID-19, total of 576 cases

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Boone is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19.

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Conn.

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut.

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

National

Dixie Chicks drop the ‘dixie’

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
The Chicks also released a new video for their new song, "March March" that features videos and images from the recent Black Lives Matter rallies.

National Politics

Audit: US sent $1.4B in virus stimulus payments to dead people

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Nearly 1.1 million coronavirus relief payments totaling some $1.4 billion went to dead people, a government watchdog reported Thursday.

Latest News

National

Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Police save man trapped in raging waters in Connecticut

National

US job market’s modest improvement may be stalling

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Now, a sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases is threatening to derail what had looked like the start of an economic recovery.

Coronavirus

US health officials believe 20M Americans have had virus

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and MARILYNN MARCHIONE
Twenty million infections would mean about 6% of the nation’s 331 million people have been infected, leaving a majority of the population still susceptible to the virus.

National

Valedictorian never missed day of school

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Mount Vernon, New York, valedictorian has never missed a day of school.

Coronavirus

Daily COVID-19 cases, deaths in Illinois decreasing from peak; 894 new cases announced Thursday

Updated: 50 minutes ago
At a press conference in Chicago Wedneday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state health officials announce 894 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41 additional deaths. The list of deaths include a Winnebago County man in his 80s, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Coronavirus

US virus cases near an all-time high as governors backtrack

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.