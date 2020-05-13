Los Angeles stay-at-home order to last through July, mayor says 'do not freak out' about it

The mayor of Los Angeles told CNN on Tuesday that residents shouldn't overreact to a top county health official's announcement that a stay-at-home order will stay in place for months.

Mayor Eric Garcetti told Anderson Cooper, "When our county health officer Dr. (Barbara) Ferrer merely said that an order would stay in place for at least three more months, that doesn't mean the order stays in place exactly as it is today."

Garcetti -- and Ferrer -- said restrictions on stores and public places will gradually be eased over time as health data shows it is possible. They also want treatment for coronavirus and testing to become more readily available.

The mayor said that some vulnerable population groups may have to continue to stay at home.

The extension of the stay-at-home order is "just a reminder of how delicate and fragile this time is, but do not freak out when you hear a scientist say that it's still going to be here and we're still going to be living under health orders," Garcetti added.

Earlier, he told CNN's Jake Tapper the needs for social distancing and wearing face coverings won't be going away in the near future.

"I think we know it's going to be even longer than three months. ... We're not moving past Covid-19, we're learning to live with it. We're not going to go back to pre-Covid life any time soon" or move forward without a medicine or vaccine, he said.

Ferrer, the health director of Los Angeles County, said at a Board of Supervisors virtual meeting that it was "with all certainty" that the county's stay-at-home will be extended from May 15 for three months.

The county has already modified some restrictions. Last week, some stores and outdoor spaces in the county were reopened with restrictions. Beaches open Wednesday for runners, swimmers and surfers, but not sunbathers.

Several big universities in the county, including Cal State Northridge and Cal State Long Beach, are among 23 schools in the state where in-person classrooms will be closed for the most part through the fall semester.

California State University System Chancellor Timothy White said exceptions will be made in some cases, such as nursing students. The schools have about 480,000 students.