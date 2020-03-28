Lonnie's StoneCrafters hosts blood drive

Lonnie's StoneCrafters is used to helping people build their homes one nail at a time, but Saturday they are helping the community one pint at a time.

Lonnie's cancelled the annual home builders show due to Coronavirus but they still hosted the blood drive portion of the event, to show support for the Rock River Valley Blood Center.

The drive normally has hundreds of people donating blood, and despite the situation more than 20 people donated blood.

"It's still a very necessary thing that is needed, there are still traumas at our hospitals, there's still car accidents and people are always still in need of blood,” Rock River Blood Center employee Kristin Kamman said. “Just because other organizations have closed their doors, we are still an organization that is up and running because we have to be because of the hospitals."

