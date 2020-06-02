Long lines form at the Belvidere DMV as it reopens

One of the best days of a teen's life is when they get their driver's license, but the coronavirus pandemic put that milestone on hold for many.

"I told him whatever the first day they were open we would camp out and wait like we were getting concert tickets," said Carrie Brockway.

Brockway's son Noah turned 16 two days after the DMV closed for coronavirus concerns leaving him plenty of time to master his driving skills.

"The more practice you give them behind the wheel the more comfortable you'll be putting car keys in their hand," Brockway said.

Brockway says they arrived at the DMV at 6:30 a.m. so they could get a spot in line.

"About 8 we had numbers handed out and at 8:30 we had a number and 20 minutes after that we were headed inside for pictures and proof of residence and things," Brockway said.

But Noah would still have to wait 5 hours to take a behind the wheel test.

"Two people behind us in line were told there would probably be no more tests after that. So we felt really lucky that we came today and he will get his license today we hope," Brockway said.

"I didn't want to wait any longer," said Carly Coffman.

Coffman waited nearly a month to take her permit test.

"I couldn't get it on my 15th birthday so that was disappointing," Coffman said.

Coffman arrived at the DMV around eight.

"I knew there were going to be a lot of people for a lot of different reasons but still I don't like waiting three hours to take a written test," Coffman said.

Coffman says while the wait was long she's excited to finally get in the driver's seat.

"I've only driven a car in a parking lot and I had a really good time doing it and I was super excited to get it," Coffman said.

Illinois DMVs will focus on only serving new drivers, those with expired licenses or ID cards and vehicle transactions through July 31. Rockford's State Street DMV will open June 12.