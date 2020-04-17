Long lines but worth the wait.

Edwards Apple Orchard's one-day dozen donuts sale is officially a hit. The West location in Winnebago offered a dozen donuts for just ten dollars, Thursday only, limiting the amount to just one dozen per car load.

23 News Photojournalist Adam Carr spent more than three hours in line before finally getting a hold of his dozen apple donuts. He snapped some pictures of the process showing cars line up as far away as Meridian Road.

The dozen donuts for 10 dollars deal is available while supplies last.