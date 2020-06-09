Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago, Air & Water Show canceled

After weeks of speculation, officials have canceled Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago, and the Air and Water Show, along with all of the city’s other special events scheduled through Labor Day, due to ongoing concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor’s office said the city will instead produce a slate of more than 150 “reimagined summer events” this year, such as at-home dance parties, drive-in movies, and virtual concerts.

“We must provide ways for people to enjoy the spirit of a Chicago summer while prioritizing health and safety,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “As difficult as it is to remove these in-person events from our calendar, we are pulling out all the stops for an inventive, engaging and fun festival season this summer.”

Among the summer festivals being canceled: Chicago SummerDance, Taste of Chicago, Lollapalooza, the Chicago Air and Water Show, Chicago Jazz Festival, the city’s Jumping Jack Program, and the majority of programming at the Chicago Riverwalk, the Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park. The Maxwell Street Market also is canceled through Labor Day, along with all other festivals and parades through Labor Day.

This is a developing story.