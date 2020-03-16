Locally Heavy Rain Threatens Later This Week

There's good news and bad news on the weather front this week. On the positive side, we can expect an absolutely perfect St. Patrick's Day. On the negative side, the polar opposite is to be the case Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

A weak cold front is to pass through the Stateline overnight, with a high pressure system set to move into the area in its wake. The end result is to be a Tuesday featuring wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures working back into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Clouds begin to increase quickly late Tuesday Night, and it's not inconceivable that a few raindrops may fall before sunrise Wednesday. Chances for rain go up dramatically during the day Wednesday. Several hours of rain are likely, and with a rather well-organized easterly wind in place, it's to be a chilly rain, as temperatures are remain confined to the 40s.

A break in the action follows Wednesday Night, a night during which temperatures are likely to remain steady in the low 40s, or perhaps even rising a few degrees toward dawn.

The next storm system arrives Thursday, this one likely considerably stronger than its predecessor. We're to be on the warm side of this system, though, so temperatures are likely to make a run toward 60°. However, there won't likely be much, if any, of an opportunity to enjoy some time outdoors, as this system appears to contain the potential for an all-day rain. Ahead of a strong cold front set to pass through Thursday Night, a few rumbles of thunder aren't to be ruled out.

Much colder air spills in quickly Thursday Night into Friday. With rapidly falling temperatures during this time, rain may mix with or even change over to light snow for a period of a few hours Friday Morning. An unseasonably cold airmass is to follow. While temperatures top out around 40° Friday, readings will fall quickly in the afternoon, and we'll head into the teens by Friday Night. Saturday's to be colder still, despite the return of sunshine. Current projections suggest Saturday's highs won't reach out of the mid-30s.

