Winnebago County towns look to use sales tax to fix roads

Three villages within Winnebago County asked voters for a 1% increase in sales tax to be used for road construction. The vote passed in two towns and was denied in the third.

Nearly 75 percent of voters checked yes to continue with the road tax in Machesney Park. Village leaders plan to use the revenue to fix Harlem and Alpine roads. Rockton also got the go-ahead and will use the tax for a reconstruction project on Race Street and to cleanup Rockton Road and Quail Trail.

"We are pretty much-doing bandaid type work on just small projects, really bad projects. This way we can hopefully get ahead of what is depleting in the town," said Cory Magnus, Rockton Village Board Trustee.

The Roscoe roadway tax asking voters for a 1% sales tax increase was declined by voters, but it was a close call.