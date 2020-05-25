Local veterans walk in remembrance through downtown Rockford on Memorial Day

Despite Memorial Day celebrations being limited this year some local veterans made sure those who made the ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten.

A group of former soldiers walked through downtown Rockford shared a moment of silence and played "Taps" as a tribute to those who lost their lives while serving on the front lines.

"We should never forget those who have fallen because they allow us to have something like this," said Marine Corps League Commandant Larry Barr.

Despite large celebrations being cancelled because of the coronavirus there former soldiers say nothing would stop them from paying their respects.

"This is very much of a meaningful day for them and they should be noted that they made their ultimate sacrifice," said Air Force veteran Jerry Van Alstyne.

Veterans say it's not the size of the celebration that matters it's about honoring and remembering people who fought for our freedom.

'It means a lot for the people who did not make it through the service," said Van Alstyne.