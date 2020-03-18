Local veterans recieve free emotional support dogs

Some local veterans are receiving love and support from their new puppy pals in a time of need.

"I live kind of isolated, I live alone and I don't have a lot of people but now I do,” U.S. Navy veteran Neal Nettick said.

Theresa Criss-Amos traveled to southern Illinois to pick up the litter of Belgian malinois puppies. They will be emotional support dogs for the vets adopting them.

"My cousin who lives in Tennessee she reached out to me and said I have a bunch of puppies I want to donate to veterans I want to help veterans out," Criss-Amos said.

Criss-Amos is the Veteran Community Outreach and Media Coordinator at Rockford SheVets, an organization that provides resources to female military veterans.

"This is a time of urgency and crisis right now, and there's not a lot of places people can turn to so having a comfort companion at home with them is perfect,” Criss-Amos said.

With the help of other organization members she found seven veterans in need of service dogs that will bring comfort in times of need.

"She is going to be trained to be my service dog,” Air Force Veteran Kati Beck said. "When you don't always have that support or someone there to help you out, you've got these guys."

Beck works closely with SheVets and connected the comfort companions with their new owners. It will take time to train the puppies, but veterans say it is worth it.

"I am so excited for all the other people that are receiving puppies because I know how much this means to them and how much it is going to help them," Beck said.

Criss-Amos says Rockford SheVets was very supportive throughout the process. It funded her trip to southern Illinois to pick up the puppies and deliver them to their new owners.

