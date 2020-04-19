Local school petitions for 2020 graduation ceremony

More than 1,000 signatures line an online petition for Hononegah seniors to receive a proper graduation ceremony.

The petition states that the senior class of 2020 was "robbed from the global tragedy." They say they lost out on their last prom, sports season, seeing their classmates and the last day of high school.

Now they're asking the administration to plan a graduation ceremony in summer. The petition acknowledges the serious nature of the pandemic, but the students ask that the ceremony not be held virtually.

It suggests allowing fewer people to attend, and pushing it back into summer.