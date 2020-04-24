Local residents come together to honor and support frontline workers

It's a way of saying thank you to those on the frontline who are taking care of patient’s every day, as the country battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Local residents from several stateline churches of different faiths come together to honor and support frontline workers at FHN Hospital.

St. Paul’s, Philippians, St. Thomas Aquinas and even City First Church in Rockford were represented at the park and pray initiative as a way of providing encouragement and support.

Freeport resident Denise Mcilwain, who was part of the initiative, spoke with us, "This is a difficult time right now but we just wanted to let them know that we are standing with them. We're praying for them. And we appreciate all the work that they do, the sacrifice that they're making, and we're with them, we're here for them."

