Local representatives advocate for Rockford region on Capitol Hill amid coronavirus pandemic

"There's really no section of the economy that's exempt from fear right now," said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-16th District).

While Congress works to provide help for millions of Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, Representatives Cheri Bustos and Adam Kinzinger advocate for the Rockford region.

"My boss is not the President of the United States. My boss is not the Speaker of the House. My boss is the 711,000 people that live in these 14 counties in central, western and northern Illinois that I represent," said Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-17th District).

From working to get financial relief for farmers and exploring options for November’s election, Bustos and Kinzinger says it all comes down to the power of the virus.

"Every decision we make whether it's schools whether is small businesses, whether it's mainstream, whether it's the big industry, all of it has to be guided by the medical science," said Bustos.

"What I'm hearing there's a lot of fear and while, you know, I seek to be honest and you know, in one turn you want to make people feel better, the reality is there's not a lot we can feel better about until we know more about this virus and until we know we can get back to work," said Kinzinger.

"In the end, we've got to do everything we can to help. when we get to the other side of this, that we can we can be a great country still, and get through this in a way that we can be healthy, physically, emotionally and economically," said Bustos.

Both representatives say they are doing everything they can to help their constituents make it through this time, but their top priority is saving lives.