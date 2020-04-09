Local public health departments focus on bilingual outreach amid coronavirus pandemic

New information highlights the coronavirus pandemic's disproportionate impact on communities of color.

"It's about having evidence-based informed conversation, so we can care for our patients."

The Boone County Health Department wants to make sure healthcare and safety information gets to the entire community.

"We know that health care is not equitable. We know that certain populations receive less health care than others because of income bracket, because of race, because of ethnicity, because of access to care and because of language barriers. None of that goes away during a global pandemic," said Amanda Mehl, Boone County Public Health Administrator.

The American Medical Association wrote a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, asking for the analysis and release of COVID-19 mortality data by race and ethnicity.

AMA President Dr. Patrice Harris says this information is critical.

"It might be door knocking, it might be the faith leaders, it might be community based health organizations that are already there, and likely it's all of those community health workers. We have to respect those assets that are already there, build upon those assets and make sure folks get the information right," said Dr. Harris.

"As a public health community and a medical community, we have to take that seriously, and we have to figure out how we can continue to modify and make changes to our response efforts to attempt to minimize those health inequities that we see as part of this unfortunate global pandemic that we're living in," said Mehl.

Mehl says her office is working hard every day to improve the way it supports Boone County's English and Spanish speaking communities.