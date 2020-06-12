Local pool experts weigh in on swimming during the pandemic

The official start to summer is a little more than a week away and many may be unsure about heading to swimming pools during the pandemic.

“It’s pool season,” said The Great Escape Rockford Manager, Miguel Martinez. “Everyone wants to be out in the sun and enjoy the pool.”

Experts say they understand concerns surrounding swimming during the pandemic, and offer some reassurance.

"There's no reason to be afraid,” said Michael Tucker, Manager of Sunco Pools and Spas. “As long as the water looks good and is clear, that's typically a good indicator that there is chlorine in the water.”

Tucker says since the pandemic he’s seen more customers take extra precautions.

"A lot more people are being cognizant of their own water at home, and I imagine when pools do start to open up that everyone's going to be a little more conscious about how the water is being maintained,” said Tucker.

When treating pools during this pandemic professionals say keep up with the chemicals.

"Chlorine and bromine are two sanitizers that help kill any bacteria in the pool,” said Martinez. “You do want to use them on a regular basis.”

While chlorine does a good job of killing bacteria Tucker says it’s not a bad idea to go a little farther.

"Take some liquid chlorine and dilute it with water to spray down your pool toys,” said Tucker.

Both experts say maintenance is the key to germ-free water.

"There's no reason to be afraid and stay away from water right now as long as you know that the pool is well taken care of,” said Tucker.

