Local police chiefs, NAACP to denounce George Floyd killing

Local police chiefs will stand alongside the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP to denounce the actions of the Minnesota police officers involved in the death of George Floyd on Monday afternoon.

Alongside them, they will be joined by Not In Our Town and the McLean County Sheriff on Monday at noon in front of the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts at 600 N. East St.

The police chiefs will stand in unity and offer a moment of silence for Mr. Floyd, according to a statement by the NAACP on Saturday.

“Monday’s event will display our commitment to transparency and unification of the community, as we condemn the actions of the police

officers involved in the death of Mr. Floyd," Aaron Woodruff, Chief of the ISU Police Department said.

Over the past ten days, police departments and citizens have gathered to display strength and synchronization during recent times, the NAACP claims.

The NAACP branch will also share their "Ten Principles" that the association claims are designed to bridge the gap of mistrust between police and communities of color.

Shared principles between the NAACP and law enforcement agencies work collaboratively to identify common ground between local law enforcement and communities of color in their commitment to and passion for justice, equality and civil rights. This display of unity is a significant step toward the healing process, while creating a “more perfect union, according to the NAACP in a statement on Saturday morning.

According to Ms. Linda Foster, President of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP Branch, “Building solid relationships is critical to

effective policing. I am happy to report our local Chiefs will publicly denounce the reprehensible actions that occurred in

Minnesota. Mr. Floyd’s death has created a movement and the time is now to galvanize people towards justice and equality for

all. The NAACP is elated to have hosted a very peaceful gathering last week, and now, the Chiefs’ decisive acts will only solidify

our passion for justice.”